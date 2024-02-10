Pirates’ Maela opens up about Lorch transfer

Orlando Pirates skipper Innocent Maela has opened up about the departure of his former teammate Thembinkosi Lorch, with the Bucs defender revealing that he shared some special moments with the winger.

Lorch moved away from Pirates to join DStv Premiership rivals Mamelodi Sundowns during the January transfer window, a move that did not sit well with many fans, due to their love for the skillful player over the years at the club.

Maela also reveals that it was a bit painful when he learned of Lorch’s exit from the club, especially having sspent over seven years playing together. During that period, they have been through ups and downs as senior players at the Buccaneers, but he says he had to welcome the decision.

“Look, I have shared some special moments with Lorch through my eight years at the club, he has always been by my side. When he left, it was quite emotional, but we are mature enough to know that in football, players come and go, and the club remains,” said the left-back, according to the website farpost.co.za.

The Pirates captain added that Lorch left a lasting memory at Pirates during his stay with the club, and he believes that he will forever be remembered for his contributions.

“I wished him well, and the team wishes him well where he is now. Lorch gave us beautiful moments, and he will always be remembered.”

While Maela joined Pirates back in 2017 from Richards Bay FC, Lorch was already in the Bucs team two years before the signing of Maela. But, the new Sundowns players was constantly sent out on loans having played at Cape Town All-Stars and Chippa United.

He returned to Bucs on the year Maela was signed at Bucs, and the pair have been playing together since then. The two players are set to meet each other for the first time on different sides when Downs host Pirates in a league clash on 17 February.