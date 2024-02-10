Chiefs give injury updates, welcome Dove back after AFCON

'Whoever is selected must give it their all and ensure we secure the much-needed three points in our league matches,' said Chiefs head coach Cavin Johnson.

Cavin Johnson says Kaizer Chiefs are back with a full squad of players after the Africa Cup of Nations, as they prepare to resume their DStv Premiership season against TS Galaxy at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane on Tuesday.

Mozambian defender Edmilson Dove was the only Amakhosi player at the AFCON, but he is now back with the squad in Naturena.

“We have our full compliment of players, with Edmilson Dove having started training on Monday after his return from Ivory Coast,” Johnson told the Chiefs official website.

We have also had a few guys from our development structures with us, so we could look at them during them and help them improve. We believe we are ready for the remaining 14 league games and Nedbank Cup matches.

“We will obviously take each match as it comes, so our preparation and focus at this point are on Tuesday’s match against TS Galaxy. We know they went overseas, where they played friendlies and have been working hard. They are not easy customers and we have to make sure we do well in the match.”

The Rockets have spent January in camp in Turkey where they have played several friendlies against European sides.

Returning stars?

The Kaizer Chiefs coach, meanwhile, also indicated that defender Thatayoni Ditlhokwe and midfielder George Matlou should be available again after injury.

“We look forward to a good match and have to see how the guys who were out before the break are doing; that is Thatayaone Ditlhokwe and George Matlou. However, our motto is that whoever is selected must give it their all and ensure we secure the much-needed three points in our league matches,” added Johnson.