By Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Pirates’ Riveiro enjoying ‘new’ Champions League experience

“It’s something new for me, but I was more than ready and well instructed before the competition started," says Riveiro.

Riveiro enjoying Champions League experience

Jose Riveiro coach of Orlando Pirates during the Media Day on Thursday at Rand Stadium. (Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix)

Coaching in continental football is something totally different for Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro, who has admitted that he had to prepare himself mentally for the tournament.

ALSO READ: Pirates must finish the job in Orlando, says Riveiro

Riveiro marked his debut in the Caf Champions League with a 1-0 win over Djabal FC in the first leg of the preliminary round in Comoros last week.

“It’s different. The way we organise things is key, what we do before and after the games, taking care of small details like guaranteeing that the players can rest. Travelling safe, travelling as soon as possible – all of those things are going to play a relevant role in our performance,” said Riveiro during a press-conference this week.

“It’s something new for me, but I was more than ready and well instructed before the competition started. But even though I got a lot of information from my players and the coaching staff, I had to prepare myself for a competition that requires you to have a different type of mindset. You have to adapt to different circumstances.

“The first leg was not an exception, now we play at home. We are going to face the game with one goal advantage but it doesn’t mean we are already in the next round. We need to be serious and face the game with a big ambition to show that we can even do more,” added the Spanish coach. 

Riveiro emphasised that competing in the continental tournament is still a learning process for him and he is doing everything he can to make sure that his team succeeds.

“It’s a learning process for all of us, it is our first experience together. It’s my first in the continent and as an individual. I’m learning every minute and I am person who is very observant. So, I am trying to learn as quickly as possible and try to help my players.”

ALSO READ: ‘Don’t look at the end product yet’, Ntseki urges Chiefs fans

The Soweto giants have a slight advantage going into the second leg against Djabal, whom they will host at the Orlando Stadium on Friday.

Should Bucs prevail, they will go into the last round of qualifiers before the group stages of the tournament.

CAF Champions league Orlando Pirates

