Pirates ‘not under pressure’ to defend MTN8 title

Orlando Pirates captain Nkosinathi Sibisi insists that the Buccaneers are not under pressure to defend the MTN8 title.



Pirates will start their title defence with a clash against Polokwane City at the Orlando Stadium on Saturday at 3pm.



Sibisi, who was recently named as the new Pirates captain following Innocent Maela’s retirement, says the players know what is expected of them and they just need to go out there and do the job.

“There is no pressure at all,” said Sibisi. “The guys have done it, and the team has proven that they can play the game. It is just a matter of us doing it together. Fortunately, there are guys who have won it before and the ones who have come in want to win the cup [too]. For us there is no pressure. We just need to go out there and showcase what we have been showcasing during pre-season.”

Sibisi added that everyone, including the new players, understand the importance of defending the MTN8 title.

“It has been a long pre-season, and we are looking forward to playing the games on Saturday. We know the responsibility we have on our shoulders in defending the cup. Come Saturday, the boys will showcase what the fans must be looking forward to during the season,” said Sibisi.

Having won the MTN8 three times in the last three seasons, the Buccaneers will be looking to claim it for the unprecedented fourth time. Sibisi says they’re looking forward to this challenge.



“Winning it three times in a row, you don’t forget that feeling. But we want to do it again for the fourth and the fifth time because we don’t want to lose that feeling. For ours is to defend what’s ours and be in the club’s history books,”