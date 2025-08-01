Nkwe believes City can stun Pirates in MTN8

'We have what it takes to come out victorious,' said the Polokwane City defender.

Polokwane City defender Tlou Nkwe insists his side can upset Orlando Pirates in Saturday’s MTN8 quarterfinal at Orlando Stadium.

ALSO READ: All eyes on new coach as Pirates begin MTN8 defence

RIse and Shine will go into the game as serious underdogs against the three-time reigning champions.

Pressure on Pirates

“They are the defending champions, and it will not be easy, it will demand a lot from us,” Nkwe told reporters at the tournament launch on Wednesday.

“But we want to win, you can’t just come to make up the numbers and we have what it takes to come out victorious.

“Most of the pressure is on them, they have made a few signings, who will be under pressure. You have to deliver if you are playing for a big brand like Pirates.”

One of those signings is Bafana Bafana attacker Oswin Appollis, who signed for Pirates from Polokwane City.

“It will be an interesting game for him, even for us as his former teammates,” said Nkwe.

“He is a very good footballer, and was our point of difference. It is a test also for him, to perform against his former club. And also for us, when we come up against him we have to be ready. He is a good footballer, and I am a good defender.”

A new broom

City may also benefit from the fact that Pirates have a new coach, after Spaniard Jose Riveiro left to join Al Ahly.

ALSO READ: Cupido brushes off Sundowns burnout concerns

Moroccan Abedlsam Ouaddou may need some time to get the best out of his Buccaneers side, though Pirates will still be expected to comfortably reach the semifinals on Saturday.