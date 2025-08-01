In-demand Ribeiro sends message to Sundowns supporters

'It's a very important game (against Richards Bay), so to the supporters, please give the team everything, Ribeiro said.

Lucas Ribeiro has urged Mamelodi Sundowns supporters to rally behind the team as they kick off their 2025/26 PSL campaign with an MTN8 Cup quarter final clash against Richards Bay at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Sunday evening.

Sundowns chase semis

The Brazilians will be aiming to book their spot in the semifinals of the lucrative competition in what promises to be a testing encounter in the capital city with kick-off is scheduled for 6pm.

Fresh off a stellar 2024/25 season, Ribeiro, who was crowned PSL Footballer of the Season, has called on the club’s faithful to play their part from the stands in what is expected to be another demanding season for Masandawana.

“Every award is important to me because it was a crazy season, so for me I love all four awards,” said the Brazilian forward, who is believed to be in high demand following his standout performances at the FIFA Club World Cup.

“Training has been good and I’m back to my team. It’s a very important game (against Richards Bay), so to the supporters, please give the team everything and push the guys and players on the pitch. So I want to say to Masandawana that they must come help and push the team to win this game.”

Ribeiro recently scooped four major individual accolades at the virtual PSL awards to cap off a remarkable campaign. He picked up the PSL Footballer of the Season, Players’ Player of the Season, Goal of the Season, and Betway Premiership Top Goalscorer.

With his immediate future still uncertain amid reports of interest from abroad, the 26-year-old once again took the opportunity to express gratitude to the club and those around him.

‘I’m very happy’

“It’s been a very good season and the team played very well, even though it wasn’t easy because we played too many games, but I’m very happy with the individual trophies,” Ribeiro concluded.

“But I don’t play alone, the players helped me and the club, Mamelodi Sundowns. Thank you to the supporters and coach because he’s the guy that took my level very high, so I’m very happy.”

Reports in Brazil suggest that Fluminense have expressed interest in signing Ribeiro, with further offers reportedly on the table from clubs in the Middle East and Europe.