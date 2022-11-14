Pirates’ Ofori suffers World Cup injury heartbreak

Jonty Mark

Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Richard Ofori has been left out of Ghana’s 26-man squad for the 2022 Fifa World Cup in Qatar, with a knee injury reportedly ruling the 29 year-old out of the tournament.

Reliable Ghanaian journalist Gary Al-Smith reported on Twitter on Sunday that Pirates had sent an MRI result to the Ghanaian Football Association, showing that Ofori had fluid on his knee, that would not heal in time for the World Cup.

Update: Ghana ????????



Can confirm Orlando Pirates medical team have sent GK Richard Ofori's MRI scans done Sunday morning to their Ghana counterparts.



Scans show Ofori has fluids in his knee which will not heal before end of World Cup.



Full story @JoySportsGH shortly. pic.twitter.com/PEWyM5edhy — Gary Al-Smith (@garyalsmith) November 13, 2022

And this was confirmed on Monday as Ghana did not name Ofori, usually their second-choice goalkeeper, in their squad for the World Cup, which starts on Sunday.

Wakaso didn't make it. Good to see Kamal Sowah make Ghana's World Cup squad to Qatar. pic.twitter.com/7KYQmEd7pF— Michael Oti Adjei (@OtiAdjei) November 14, 2022

Ofori’s absence is another huge blow to Ghana’s goalkeeping department, with first-choice goalkeeper Joe Wollacott also ruled out of the competition with a finger injury.

There can’t be too many more World Cup hard luck stories than Joe Wollacott.



The Charlton goalkeeper was set to be Ghana’s number 1 in Qatar.



Then in his final match against Burton Albion, he suffers a finger injury (in the warm-up!!)



It is absolutely heartbreaking for him.— John Bennett (@JohnBennettBBC) November 14, 2022

The three goalkeepers that Ghana head coach Otto Addo has selected are Manaf Nurudeen of KAS Eupen in Belgium, Danlad Ibrahim of Ghana’s Asante Kotoko, and Lawrence Ati Zigi of St Gallen in Switzerland.

Ofori was set to be the Premier Soccer League’s only representative at the World Cup, but now there are none, though the league is now on a break until the end of the competition.