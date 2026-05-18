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Sports roundup: Three SA teams into URC playoffs

Picture of Jacques van der Westhuyzen Picture of Jacques van der Westhuyzen

By Jacques van der Westhuyzen and Carlos Muchave

2 minute read

18 May 2026

12:58 pm

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There was also plenty excitement over the weekend about the PGA Championship and race for the Betway Premiership title.

Bulls rugby players

The Bulls re in the URC quarter-finals once again. Picture: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images

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Three South African teams, the Stormers, Bulls and Lions, have qualified for the United Rugby Championship quarter-finals, to be played next weekend.

After 18 rounds of action, the Stormers finished third, the Bulls fourth and the Lions seventh. The Sharks finished 10th and out of the playoff places.

In local action, Griquas and the Pumas qualified for the SA Cup final, after wins against Boland and the Cheetahs respectively. They’ll clash in the final in Kimberley this weekend.

In golf, Aaron Rai won the second Major of the year, the PGA Championship in Philadelphia on Sunday, with three South Africans making it to the weekend and earning good payouts for their efforts.

In football, the Betway Premiership is heading to an exciting conclusion with Pirates having to win this coming weekend, while in England, Arsenal still hold all the aces, but Manchester City are not out of it yet.

Keep an eye on The Citizen for all your sporting action and news, and everything you need to know.

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Betway Premiership PGA Championship United Rugby Championship

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