Sundowns march on after a nervy win over Richards Bay

Ntokozo Gumede

As the script has been for most of the season, Mamelodi Sundowns once again emerged as victors in the Nedbank Cup last 32, beating Richards Bay 3-2 at Loftus Versfeld to march into the last 16.

ALSO READ: Ghana footballer Atsu found alive in quake rubble: envoy

Peter Shalulile showed his industrious characteristics when he fought for the ball even after it appeared as though Richards Bay distinguished the danger. The Namibian had his first shot blocked and when the ball fell on to his path, he tried to again to shoot, it was saved again. Fortunately this time around, it landed on the quick feet of Lesedi Kapinga, who laid it on to Shalulile to open the scoring in the 11th minute.

About five minutes later, Sundowns could have doubled up if it weren’t for the woodwork that stood in the way of Sipho Mbule and his second goal for Sundowns. The Brazilians had another opportunity to increase their lead in the 19th minute when they broke out from a counter attack.

Kapinga instigated the move forward and found Bradley Ralani on his bike, while Sipho Mtolo gave him more freedom when he slipped in an attempt to stop him. Ralani had all the space he needed and received support from Shalulile, but the ball fell on the Namibian’s weaker foot, and he couldn’t finish.

Richards Bay managed to grab an equaliser in the 30th minute as Nkanyiso Zungu fired home from the penalty spot.

It did not take Downs too long to get into their groove in the second stanza when defender Mosa Lebusa scored a textbook header. It was the defending champions’ first set-piece of the second half and Mbule stood over the ball and he found Lebusa on the rise.

Meanwhile, Shalulile made sure that he left the pitch with Sundowns enjoying a cushion. The potent striker made up for his few misses as he completed his brace in the 55th minute before he was recalled a couple of minutes later.

Katlego Makateng’s spectacular goal in stoppage time created a nervy finish to the encounter, but Sundowns held on to their lead.