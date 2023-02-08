AmaZulu will not spare Tornado in their Nedbank Cup quest

Sibongiseni Gumbi

On paper, AmaZulu were handed an easy draw in the Nedbank Cup when they were set up against a second division side.

Usuthu coach, Romain Folz, however, says his team will not change their approach when they meet Tornado FC at the weekend.

The two sides meet at King Zwelithini Stadium in Umlazi, south of Durban on Sunday afternoon.

Tornado campaigns in the ABC Motsepe League in Northern Cape and Usuthu know little about them.

“We’ve planned for them as we would for any other game,” Folz told the media in Durban on Tuesday.

“Regardless of the fact that we haven’t played them or they’re not in our league,” added the 32-year-old mentor.

AmaZulu sent out two of their scouts to spy on the second division side two weeks ago during their league game.

And from what Phakaaathi understands, the scouts did not find anything spectacular about the side.

“We had our scouts who travelled a couple of weeks ago to scout them in person, all the way over there.

“So, we have prepared for the game to our maximum ability and work ethic, and it doesn’t change anything (that they play in the lower league).

Nedbank Cup only relief for Usuthu

“For me, it doesn’t change anything. We are professionals and we face every opposition with the same level of professionalism.

“It is an important competition for us, therefore we prepare for it with the same dedication.”

With the league title now technically out of reach for the sixth placed Usuthu, the Nedbank Cup provides a chance for them to break their trophy duck in the PSL era.

“We still have that feeling that we could’ve and should’ve done better in the MTN8,” said Folz.

AmaZulu came close in the MTN8 getting to the final where they were pipped to the title by Orlando Pirates.

“So, the only thing that we can draw from that final is that we have the capacity to get to that stage.

“And we want to get as far as we can in this cup. I believe it’s a step-by-step process,” said the Usuthu mentor.

Folz will have to ensure that his charges do not take their opponents lightly as the Nedbank Cup is known for its upsets.

There have been numerous times where teams from the lower divisions surprised the bigger ones and knocked them out of this cup which carries R7-million for the winners.