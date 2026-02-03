Pirates provide injury update ahead of AmaZulu clash

Fourth-placed Usuthu will also move to the summit of the log if they manage to beat Pirates in Durban this evening.

Orlando Pirates have provided an injury update ahead of the crucial Betway Premiership clash against AmaZulu FC.

The Buccaneers are set to meet Usuthu in a league match at Moses Mabhida Stadium on tonight (kick-off is at 7.30pm). Victory against AmaZulu will see them move to the top of the log and open a three-point gap on Mamelodi Sundowns.



Fourth-placed Usuthu will also move to the summit of the log if they manage to beat Pirates in Durban this evening.



Pirates, however, will once gain be without midfielders Sihle Nduli and Selaelo Rasebotja, who are sill nursing injuries. The club confirmed through a statement that the duo will miss the AmaZulu clash.



“With fixtures coming in thick and fast, head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou could shuffle his pack on Tuesday, giving minutes to the likes of new signing Mpho Chabatsane who appeared on the bench in the two previous matches while midfielders Sihle Nduli and Selaelo Rasebotja continue to recover from their respective injuries,” read a statement from Pirates.



With games coming thick and fast, assistant coach Mandla Ncikazi has admitted that it’s been tricky to juggle between the competitions, but adds that they’re well prepared for the game against AmaZulu.



“It’s a short turn around, we have to be prepared [to play] against a top four side that plays very well. But we’re going there [Durban] for three points,” Ncikazi told Pirates media.



