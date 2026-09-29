Pirates provide positive injury update ahead of MTN8 final

The Bucs medical department has also issued an encouraging update on several key players undergoing rehabilitation.

Orlando Pirates have received a major boost ahead of next week’s MTN8 final against Mamelodi Sundowns with the news that Evidence Makgopa and Thalente Mbatha have returned to full-team training.

The clash between the Buccaneers and the Brazilians is set to take place at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban next Saturday at 6 pm.

Ahead of this much-anticipated encounter, the Pirates medical team have confirmed that Makgopa and Mbatha have returned to full-team training following their recovery from their respective injuries.

Mbatha has been sidelined with a knee injury since 10 August, while Makgopa has been receiving treatment for patellar tendinitis since 5 August.



Both players have also featured in friendly matches as they continue working towards regaining full match fitness.

The Bucs medical department has also issued an encouraging update on several key players undergoing rehabilitation ahead of the final.

“Mohau Nkota and Andre de Jong are continuing to make progress in their respective rehabilitation programmes.



“Nkota is recovering from a knee injury, while De Jong is undergoing treatment for a hamstring injury. Both players have progressed to field-based rehabilitation.



“Although no timeframe has been confirmed for their return, the move to on-field rehabilitation represents a positive step in their recovery,” read a statement issued by the club.

Pirates senior physiotherapist Kutlwano Molefe also provided update on Sihle Nduli, who sustained a ankle injury during the 1-1 Betway Premiership draw against AmaZulu at Kings Park Stadium last month.

“Sihle has started running on the field and is scheduled to undergo field-based rehabilitation for approximately two weeks before beginning his reintegration into full-team training,” said Molefe.