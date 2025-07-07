De Reuck faces uncertain future as Sundowns reshuffle squad

Rushine de Reuck is among those facing an uncertain future, following his loan spell at Israeli club Maccabi Petach Tikva.

Rushine De Reuck of Mamelodi Sundowns is challenged by Taahir Goedeman of Cape Town City during a league match at Cape Town Stadium on 24 December 2023 ©Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

Mamelodi Sundowns’ squad overhaul is gathering momentum, with more departures expected at Chloorkop ahead of the new season.

Defender Rushine de Reuck is among those facing an uncertain future, following his loan spell at Israeli club Maccabi Petach Tikva during the second half of last season.

As reported by Mgosi Squad, seasoned campaigners Lebohang Maboe and Rivaldo Coetzee have already been released by the reigning Betway Premiership champions.

Sources indicate that De Reuck could be the next player shown the exit door. The 29-year-old struggled for minutes before being loaned out in January.

Having signed a five-year deal when he joined from Maritzburg United in 2021, the defender is believed to have one year remaining on his current contract.

Despite doing well during his short stint abroad, De Reuck is not in coach Miguel Cardoso’s plan for the upcoming season.

The emergence of Keanu Cupido who did well at the FIFA Club World Cup means that Sundowns have enough cover at centre-back.

Should he depart, De Reuck will add to a growing list of players released by Sundowns, including Lucas Suárez, Sipho Mbule, Sifiso Ngobeni, Thabang Sibanyoni, and goalkeeper Sanele Tshabalala.