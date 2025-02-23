Pirates’ Riveiro – ‘It’s not usually like that’

‘I would have liked for all of us to have played the same number of games, so we know where we are’ Riveiro told reporters.

Jose Riveiro, head coach of Orlando Pirates during the Betway Premiership 2024/25 match against Mamelodi Sundowns at Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Pretoria on Saturday. Photo: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Orlando Pirates head coach Jose Riveiro has lamented the fact that his team have so many games in hand on Mamelodi Sundowns in the Betway Premiership title race.

Pirates’ 12 point gap



The Buccaneers are 12 points behind Sundowns in the table, but have three games in hand on the Tshwane side.



Pirates’ season was further delayed last week when their game against Golden Arrows in Hammarsdale was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.



There was also the issue of Pirates’ game at Royal AM being postponed at the end of January, because of the well-reported tax issues facing Royal AM owner Shauwn Mkhize.

“It’s usually not like that. I would have liked for all of us to have played the same number of games, so we know where we are,” Riveiro told reporters after his side had beaten Cape Town City 2-1 at Orlando Stadium on Saturday.

“ It’s a dangerous picture to see, that the team that is at the top of the table is 12 points from us when that is not the real picture.”

Fixture rush

Riveiro is prepared for Pirates to have to deal with a major rush of fixtures when their league season gets going again this weekend.

They take on Marumo Gallants on Saturday at the Free State Stadium.

“Games will come thick and fast. Every match that we are going to play is going to be a final for us. It is what it is,” added Riveiro.

“We have a big squad … about 37 players. And usually there is a time when some of the players have to go to the garage, to do some repairs.

“If we succeed at the end, it will be because we have done this as a team.”

One player who has come out of the garage after a year on the sidelines is Goodman Mosele.

And he made an immediate impact on Saturday with an 87th minute winner as the Buccaneers came from behind to beat City 2-1.

Haashim Domingo put City in front in the first half. But goals from Mabasa and Mosele gave Pirates a vital three points