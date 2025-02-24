Chiefs warn fans with Sundowns test looming

'Kaizer Chiefs strongly condemns any form of spectator misconduct,' said the club.

As another battle with Mamelodi Sundowns looms large, Kaizer Chiefs have issued a statement warning their fans to keep their cool.

ALSO READ: Chiefs and Pirates fined for spectator misbehaviour

This comes after an order from the Premier Soccer League, who again found Chiefs guilty of spectator misbehaviour last week.

The latest guilty charge came from the Soweto derby between Chiefs and Orlando Pirates at FNB Stadium on February 1.

Chiefs fined R150 000

Amakhosi were fined R100 000 with R50 000 suspended. However, their total bill was R150 000 as a previously suspended fine kicked in.

Back in November, Chiefs were fined R200 000 for spectator misbehaviour in their Carling Knockout quarterfinal against Sundowns at FNB Stadium. R100 000 of that was suspended, on condition of Chiefs not-reoffending.

Now that they have, the R100 000 becomes payable immediately. Chiefs were also told by the PSL to write a statement on their club website.

“Kaizer Chiefs strongly condemns any form of spectator misconduct. Such behaviour not only tarnishes the integrity of the game but also carries significant financial consequences for the Club,” Chiefs wrote.

“Sanctions of this nature divert critical resources away from essential investments, including player development, facility improvements, and the livelihoods of our staff.

“We call on all Amakhosi supporters to uphold the values of Love & Peace, respect, and discipline—both on and off the field. The Club remains committed to ongoing education and engagement initiatives to ensure a safe and enjoyable stadium experience for all.

“We deeply appreciate the unwavering support of the Amakhosi faithful and trust that, together, we will uphold the highest standards of conduct in all future matches.”

Amakhosi travel to Sundowns

Chiefs will play Sundowns in the Betway Premiership at the Lucas Moripe Stadium in Atteridgeville on Saturday. The decision was taken to move Sundowns’ home venue from Loftus.

ALSO READ: Cardoso not focused on Pirates in title race

This was after the condition of the pitch at Loftus came under scrutiny during Sundowns’ 4-1 Betway Premiership win over Pirates on February 8. Even Sundowns head coach Miguel Cardoso criticised the playing surface after the match.