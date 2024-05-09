Mabasa insists Golden Boot award not on his mind

Tshegofatso Mabasa celebrates goal with teammates during the DStv Premiership 2023/24 match between Orlando Pirates and Chippa United at the Orlando Stadium, Soweto on Wednesday. (Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix)

Orlando Pirates striker Tshegofatso Mabasa insists that helping his team win games is more important to him than winning the DStv Premiership Golden Boot award.



Mabasa moved to the summit of the top goalscorers list after netting a brace in Pirates’ 2-0 win over Chippa United on Wednesday night.

The win boosted the Buccaneers’ chances of finishing second behind champions Mamelodi Sundowns and qualifying for next season’s Caf Champions League.

Pirates remain in third spot, but have closed the gap to within a point of Stellenbosch FC, who drew 0-0 with AmaZulu at home on Wednesday.

Speaking after his side’s victory against Chippa, Mabasa said getting the three points in the game was more important to him than the Golden Boot race.

“It’s not really on my mind [the Golden Boot award]. The important thing is for the team to get three points and that’s exactly what we did here today.

“If it happens, it’s by the grace of God and I’ll be thankful for that. But yeah, the three points were important today,” Mabasa told SuperSport after the game.

“Obviously it will mean a lot [if I win it]. As a striker that’s what you look to do, you look to score goals and if they’re coming the way they are right now, I’m very glad and I’m very happy,” he added.



Mabasa leads the DStv Premiership goal scorers chart with 15 goals followed by Iqraam Rayners of Stellies and Sundowns’ Lucas Ribeiro is third with 12 goals.