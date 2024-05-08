Pirates keep Champions League dream alive with Chippa victory

Pirates beat Chippa for a second time in a space of less than a week.

Tshegofatso Mabasa of Orlando Pirates celebrates 2nd goal with teammates during the DStv Premiership 2023/24 match against Chippa United at the Orlando Stadium, Soweto on Wednesday (Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix)

Orlando Pirates kept their hopes of finishing the season in second position alive with a 2-0 win over Chippa United in a DStv Premiership match played at the Orlando Stadium on Wednesday evening.



ALSO READ: Reported Chiefs, Pirates target Nwabali set to leave Chippa?

Following the win, the Buccaneers closed the gap between themselves and second-placed Stellenbosch FC, who were held to a goalless draw by AmaZulu at home on the same night, to just one point with three games to go before the end of the season.

Prior to the game, Pirates assistant coach Mandla Ncikazi predicted a highly tactical game and it proved to be like that in the first 30 minutes with the Buccaneers doing most of the attacking while the Chilli Boys tried to catch them on the counter attack.

Pirates were to be rewarded for their efforts in the 36th minute when they took the lead in the 36th minute of the match following a move that was started by Patrick Maswanganyi who made a 360 degree turn on the centre line before laying the ball off nicely to Thabiso Monyane on the right flank. The wing back’s brilliant cross was then met by Tshegofatso Mabasa on the far post who tapped the ball in to put the home side in the lead.

Five minutes later, Pirates were awarded a penalty after Innocent Maela’s cross hit the hand of Baraka Majogoro inside the penalty area. Mabasa stepped up and converted it from the spot kick to complete his brace.

Elmo Kambindu had a chance to pull one back for the Chilli Boys on the stroke of half-time, but his free header went wide of goals and Pirates kept their two-goal lead going into the half-time break.

Thalente Mbatha tried his luck from long range on the hour mark, but he found Stanley Nwabali alert in goal and the Chippa goalkeeper made a save at a second attempt.



ALSO READ: Mokwena wins PSL coach of month for April

Kabelo Dlamini, who was having a quiet game for Pirates, also tried his luck from long range in the 70th minute, but again Nwabali was on hand to make a save. That proved to be Dlamini’s last contribution in the match as he was replaced by Lesedi Kapinga two minutes later.

Ronaldo Maarman hit the side netting in the 82nd minute as the Chilli Boys tried to at least get the consolation goal, but it was not to be as Pirates kept their two-goal lead.