PSL

Home » Sport » Phakaaathi » PSL

Pirates’ Sebelebele revels in derby win

Picture of Jonty Mark

By Jonty Mark

Football Editor

3 minute read

2 March 2026

10:57 am

RELATED ARTICLES

'My derby had to be a win and we won,' said the Pirates winger.

Kamogelo Sebelebele - Orlando Pirates

Kamogelo Sebelebele gave a Man-of-the-Match performance for Pirates against Chiefs on Saturday. Picture: Backpagepix

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

Orlando Pirates will visit Polokwane City on Wedensday in the Betway Premiership, buoyed by their Soweto derby triumph and their return to the top of the Betway Premiership. 

Pirates rip Chiefs apart

The Buccaneers ripped Kaizer Chiefs apart at FNB Stadium on Saturday, their 3-0 win also boosting their goal difference in what is set to be a tight battle with Mamelodi Sundowns for the Premiership title. 

ALSO READ: Ouaddou refuses to respond to Kaze’s ‘dirty tactics’ comment

Sundowns’ 3-1 win over Sekhukhune United on Sunday means that both teams are tied on 41 points, but Pirates have a goal difference of +22 to Sundowns’ +21. 

For Man-of-the-Match Kamogelo Sebelebele, Pirates’ win over Chiefs was especially vital on the back of a dip in form. 

Pirates had lost to Sundowns in the Premiership, and then been stunned on penalties by Casric Stars in the last 16 of the Nedbank Cup. 

“Today’s game was very important, seeing that we came from two defeats,” he told Pirates media. 

“Today we had to lift our head up and focus on today’s game, because it’s a big game in South Africa and we had to make our supporters happy.

“The nerves are always there but once you get into the ground, it’s a man’s game. 

“I also play for Orlando Pirates, so I have to be switched on at all times because each and every game is important.

RELATED ARTICLES

“I’m very happy. The first half wasn’t easy, but my derby had to be a win and we won.”

Matuludi to Pirates?

Rise and Shine picked up a first win in five attempts this year on Friday, as they won 2-0 at the league’s bottom side Magesi FC. 

Thabang Matuludi, who has been strongly linked with a move to Pirates, did his chances of sealing a big transfer no harm with a brilliant free kick to put City in front. 

ALSO READ: ‘Chiefs played with fear’ – Kaze

The 27 year-old will no doubt relish the chance to give another showcase of his abilities against Pirates. An ebullient Buccaneers, however, are likely to have too much for the Limpopo side. 

Pirates have already beaten City twice this season, winning 2-0 at Orlando Stadium in the MTN8 quarterfinals in early August and 1-0 at the same venue in the Premiership in late October.

Support Local Journalism

Add The Citizen as a Preferred Source on Google and follow us on Google News to see more of our trusted reporting in Google News and Top Stories.

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

Read more on these topics

Betway Premiership Kaizer Chiefs F.C (AmaKhosi/Chiefs) Orlando Pirates F.C. (Pirates/Buccaneers) Polokwane City F.C.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News Gautrain to be handed over to Gauteng government, new operator to be announced
News Middle East crisis: What South Africans stranded abroad need to know
News ‘No blood for my child’: Dad refuses transfusion because of religious beliefs
Opinion Russia elephant in Cyril’s room
South Africa ‘It was war’: Men recruited to fight for Russia describe treatment on the frontlines – report

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

Support Local Journalism

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News