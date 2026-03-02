Pirates’ Sebelebele revels in derby win

'My derby had to be a win and we won,' said the Pirates winger.

Orlando Pirates will visit Polokwane City on Wedensday in the Betway Premiership, buoyed by their Soweto derby triumph and their return to the top of the Betway Premiership.

Pirates rip Chiefs apart

The Buccaneers ripped Kaizer Chiefs apart at FNB Stadium on Saturday, their 3-0 win also boosting their goal difference in what is set to be a tight battle with Mamelodi Sundowns for the Premiership title.

ALSO READ: Ouaddou refuses to respond to Kaze’s ‘dirty tactics’ comment

Sundowns’ 3-1 win over Sekhukhune United on Sunday means that both teams are tied on 41 points, but Pirates have a goal difference of +22 to Sundowns’ +21.

For Man-of-the-Match Kamogelo Sebelebele, Pirates’ win over Chiefs was especially vital on the back of a dip in form.

Pirates had lost to Sundowns in the Premiership, and then been stunned on penalties by Casric Stars in the last 16 of the Nedbank Cup.

“Today’s game was very important, seeing that we came from two defeats,” he told Pirates media.

“Today we had to lift our head up and focus on today’s game, because it’s a big game in South Africa and we had to make our supporters happy.

“The nerves are always there but once you get into the ground, it’s a man’s game.

“I also play for Orlando Pirates, so I have to be switched on at all times because each and every game is important.

“I’m very happy. The first half wasn’t easy, but my derby had to be a win and we won.”

Matuludi to Pirates?

Rise and Shine picked up a first win in five attempts this year on Friday, as they won 2-0 at the league’s bottom side Magesi FC.

Thabang Matuludi, who has been strongly linked with a move to Pirates, did his chances of sealing a big transfer no harm with a brilliant free kick to put City in front.

ALSO READ: ‘Chiefs played with fear’ – Kaze

The 27 year-old will no doubt relish the chance to give another showcase of his abilities against Pirates. An ebullient Buccaneers, however, are likely to have too much for the Limpopo side.

Pirates have already beaten City twice this season, winning 2-0 at Orlando Stadium in the MTN8 quarterfinals in early August and 1-0 at the same venue in the Premiership in late October.