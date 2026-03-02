Cardoso reveals difficult task of managing star-studded Sundowns

'It's very difficult to manage a locker room that has players of high quality that are not in the line-up,' he said.

Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Miguel Cardoso has lifted the lid on how he keeps his star-studded squad united, even as competition for places intensifies among some of the club’s biggest names.

Sundowns’ rhythm restored

The Brazilians appear to have rediscovered their rhythm after a turbulent spell that saw them surrender ground to Orlando Pirates in the Betway Premiership title race.

An early exit from the Nedbank Cup only fuelled whispers of unrest within the camp. Yet a run of three successive league victories has lifted the mood at the Chloorkop-based outfit.

Following Sunday’s 3-1 triumph over Sekhukhune United at Loftus Versfeld Stadium, Cardoso acknowledged the delicate balancing act required to manage a squad brimming with quality while defending their league crown.

“Working with high quality players also brings problems that are different from the ones that don’t have such quality. It’s very difficult to manage a locker room that has players of high quality that are not in the line-up,” he said.

Cardoso – ‘They are motivated’

“Imagine, Bathusi Aubaas, Sphelele Mkhulise and Miguel Reisinho are out today. Nuno Santos and Themba Zwane were on the bench. Managing a team that has this kind of level is very difficult because the expectations from all of them is that they have to play because they have the quality.

“How you create the commitment from the ones that are outside is even more important from the commitment you create from the ones that are inside. They are motivated because they have the opportunity to express (play) themselves on what they like to do.”

With 12 rounds of fixtures remaining, the stakes are high as the championship race enters the business end. Pirates and Sundowns are tied on 41 points after 18 matches, with the Buccaneers leading the standings on goal difference.

“Both teams will fight hard and I don’t want to put anyone out of this competition in terms of how they can fight together with Pirates and us,” Cardoso added.

“There are a lot of championship matches to play and some of them are very tricky. It looks like the match is simple but we’re going to play ORBIT College and they change the venue to take us again to a smaller stadium because there’s an event at the bigger one.

Cardoso – ‘Let’s keep getting points’

“There are a lot of things being put on the table in order to try and get points from us but we will continue to do our best. I think South Africans will enjoy this championship so let’s keep getting points and in the end, arrive in a position that allows us to be first on the table.”

Masandawana return to Loftus on Wednesday night, where they host Golden Arrows in another potentially awkward league assignment. Abafana Besthende claimed a surprise 1-0 victory in the reverse fixture and remain the only side to have beaten Sundowns in the league so far.