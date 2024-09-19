Pirates-Stellies MTN8 final is sold out

The Premier Soccer League announced on Thursday that the MTN8 final between Orlando Pirates and Stellenbosch FC, which will take...

The Pirates-Stellenbosch MTN8 final is sold out, according to the PSL. Picture: Supplied

The Premier Soccer League announced on Thursday that the MTN8 final between Orlando Pirates and Stellenbosch FC, which will take place at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on October 5, is sold out.

ALSO READ: Riveiro confident Pirates can handle fixture congestion

MTN8 final sold out at full speed

The PSL released a statement saying that tickets had sold out within four hours.

“Match tickets went on sale at 10.30 on Thursday morning, and by 14.05, they were sold out,” read the statement.

The Moses Mabhida Stadium has a capacity of 56 000 people and it is safe to say that most of those will be Pirates fans for the final, hoping to cheer their team on to a third MTN8 title in a row.

Pirates have been in fine form so far this season, closing in on the Champions League group stages last weekend with a 2-0 win over Jwaneng Galaxy in the first leg of their final qualifier.

Pirates also won their first Betway Premiership match of the season on Wednesday as Monnapule Saleng’s stoppage time winner gave them a 2-1 victory over Chippa United.

The Buccaneers’ progress to the MTN8 final saw them beat SuperSport United in the quarterfinals, before overcoming Cape Town City over two legs in the last four.

Stellies stun Sundowns in MTN8 semis

Stellies have also been in excellent form this season, beating Mamelodi Sundowns in both legs of the MTN8 semifinals and putting themselves on the brink of the Caf Confederation Cup group stages, with a 2-0 lead over AS Vita to take into Sunday’s final qualifier, second leg in Kinshasa.

ALSO READ: Three players who could move before the transfer window closes

Steve Barker’s side did lose their first Betway Premiership game of the season, at home to Golden Arrows on Wednesday, but will be keen to add to their first top flight trophy from last season, when they lifted the Carling Black Label Knockout title.