Riveiro confident Pirates can handle fixture congestion

With games coming thick and fast, Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro believes that he has enough players in his squad to compete in all the competitions that the club is involved in.



Following their convincing 2-0 victory over Jwaneng Galaxy FC in the first leg of the CAF Champions League second preliminary round in Gaborone last weekend, Pirates had to come back from a goal down to edge Chippa United 2-1 in a Betway Premiership clash in Orlando on Wednesday.



The Buccaneers played in patches against the Chilli Boys and after that unconvincing win, questions have been raised on whether Jose Riveiro has enough depth in his squad to compete in all competitions including the Champions League. Riveiro says he does.



“We have more than enough two strong starting eleven, we have almost three and a half. That’s not a problem for us,” said Riveiro during the post-match conference in Orlando on Wednesday night.



“As you could see, we managed to keep the starting line-up we had in Botswana except for [Thabiso] Monyane if I’m not mistaken [Monyane was replaced by Deano van Rooyen at right back for the Chippa game]. I think it’s important that we keep that consistency [in the starting line-ups]. But we also need to introduce [new] players because we’re playing every two, three days now and we have enough talent on the bench and the stands.



“If you look at the players that didn’t make the 20 [matchday squad] today, there’ll be time for them soon to be included in the matchday squad,” added Riveiro.

Riveiro to give new Pirates recruits a chance

Riveiro is not ruling out the possibility of changing his starting line-ups in the next few games and has promised the Bucs faithful that they will see the club’s new faces soon.



The likes of Gilberto, who joined Pirates from Angolan side Petro de Luanda could be given a run soon.



“We are playing Jwaneng on Saturday and then we have two games next week against Polokwane City and Richards Bay and then we need to prepare for the final.”



Riveiro, however, is not expected to make changes to his starting line-up when Pirates take on Jwaneng in the second leg of the CAF Champions League second round at Orlando Stadium on Saturday.