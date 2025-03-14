‘I’ll keep on knocking’, Mabasa reacts to Bafana snub

"I can do is just keep on pushing as a player,” said Mabasa

Tshegofatso Mabasa has reacted to Hugo Broos’ decision to exclude him from the final 23-man Bafana Bafana squad to face Lesotho and Benin in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

The Orlando Pirates striker was originally named in the initial 37-man preliminary squad, but was ultimately omitted from the final squad, when Broos announced it on Thursday.



Broos opted to go for Mamelodi Sundowns’ Iqraam Rayners, Lyle Foster of Burnely, and Qatar FC’s Percy Tau as his preferred strikers.



Speaking to the media at the Rand Stadium on Thursday after learning about his omission, Mabasa said he’ll “keep on knocking on the door” and hope Broos gives him a chance to represent his country some day.



“I am just going to keep knocking on the door. It’s his [Broos’] decision at the end of the day, and all I can do is just keep on pushing as a player,” said Mabasa, who has scored 13 goals in 34 appearances in all competitions for Pirates this season.



"Nothing makes me as happy as playing football and being out on the pitch. So, I am just grateful for the fact that I can continue to do that. Whatever opportunities come my way, I am grateful for them."

“Nothing makes me as happy as playing football and being out on the pitch. So, I am just grateful for the fact that I can continue to do that. Whatever opportunities come my way, I am grateful for them.”

“Look, I’m one person that was brought up well. My parents always made me believe in hard work and strive for what I want, and that’s exactly what I will continue to do for the rest of my life,” concluded Mabasa.



Bafana will host Lesotho at the Peter Mokaba Stadium next Friday, March 21 before travelling to Ivory Coast to face Benni four days later.



Broos’ side are currently tied at the top of the group of seven points with Rwanda and Benin, with six games left to play.



Only the group winners are guaranteed qualification for the World Cup finals in the USA, Canada and Mexico.