Pirates to face Sundowns in Beer Cup final after winning uninspiring Soweto derby

Sibongiseni Gumbi

The day’s most anticipated game in the Carling Black Label Cup failed to live up to its billing with Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates giving an unimpressive display.

The game had to be decided on penalties after it ended in a goalless draw after 90 minutes at FNB Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

It was Pirates who then won the shootout 6-5 and proceeded to the final where they will meet Mamelodi Sundowns at 5pm.

It was perhaps eclipsed by Sundowns’ precision display in the earlier semi finals match where they eased past AmaZulu.

The game did not get off to a thrilling start but there were a few chances where either side could have taken the lead.

Pirates’ main threat when in attack was Monnapule Saleng who gave Chiefs problems on the right. The Buccaneers came close with Tapelo Xoki’s free kick.

Kgaogelo Sekgota had the best chance of the first half when a long ball from Khama Billiat set him through on goal.

He however delayed taking a shot and Bandile Shandu managed to catch up with him and take the ball off his feet.

The tempo went up a notch in the second half but none of the teams could create any credible and clear scoring chances.

The goalkeepers hardly had anything to do in this game which was a poor reflection compared to the first semi final where Sundowns showed their dominance.

Chiefs had the ball in the back of the net in the 77th minute with Ashley Du Preez beating the Pirates defence to hit a shot past an advancing Siyabong Mpontshane.

It was however flagged for offside. But television replays showed that the assistant referee got his call wrong.

Both sides tried to get a goal especially in the latter stages but nothing came and the game had to be decided in a penalty shootout.