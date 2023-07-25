Pirates unveil new signing Kapinga

By Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Another addition to the Orlando Pirates squad has been revealed, with the Buccaneers announcing the signing of midfielder Lesedi Kapinga from Mamelodi Sundowns on a three-year deal.

ALSO READ: Sundowns coach happy with European stay

The Kapinga signing by Pirates comes after the team returned from their successful pre-season camp in Spain as they gear-up for the 2023/24 DStv Premiership season. The midfielder was recently in action for Bafana Bafana at the Cosafa Cup and he impressed despite his lack of game time at Sundowns.

He helped Bafana to grab the bronze medal. The 28-year-old joined the Brazilians in 2020 from Black Leopards, but, he just couldn’t crack it into becoming a regular at the star studded team, as he spent most of the time on the bench or coming on as a substitute in his stay with the club.

Kapinga has been linked with a move away from the Pretoria outfit for some time now, and the possibilities of leaving became stronger with Moroka Swallows being one of the teams that were reported to be after his signature.

“Orlando Pirates football club is pleased to announce the signing of Lesedi Kapinga ahead of the 2023/24 season,” the club made the announcement on their website.

“The 28-year-old attacking midfielder, who recently played for Bafana Bafana in the Cosafa Cup, has put pen to paper on a three-year deal. Known for his flair, and creativity, Kapinga who formerly played for Black Leopards and Mamelodi Sundowns has 91 official matches under his belt, including 11 goals and 15 assists.”

“He will link up with his new team-mates this week and has been allocated the number 21. Join us as we welcome Lesedi to the Club.”

In his first interview with the team, the midfielder says that he is happy to have joined the Buccaneers and all he wants to do is to focus on the job at hand.

“I am pleased to join the Club,” Kapinga was quoted on the Pirates website.

“I’m not much of a talker because talk is cheap. All I’m focused on is to start training and working my way back to playing the game I love.”

ALSO READ: Hunt predicts likely challengers to Sundowns’ crown

The former Sundowns and Leopards player joins Bucs as a new member of the squad going into the new season along with Melusi Buthelezi, Patrick Maswanganyi, Katlego Otladisa and Siphelo Baloni.