Sundowns coach happy with European stay

By Katlego Modiba

Mamelodi Sundowns set-play coach Michael Loftman is pleased with the club’s leg of their European pre-season tour following the 1-0 win over Netherlands top-flight club Go Ahead Eagles on Sunday.

Sammy Seabi scored the solitary goal in the win against the Dutch side.

It was their second game on tour after playing a 2-2 draw against Belgian Pro League side Gent.

“It was a really good fixture against Go Ahead Eagles. Very competitive, physical and tactically very disciplined from both teams, so it was a really good competitive game for our pre-season,” Loftman said.

“Both teams pressed from the top and were both aggressive with the ball trying to build up and dominate the pitch from both teams who play similar style of football. It was a competitive game for the right time in pre-season to keep building and progressing through our matches.

“We had some really positive outcomes from individuals and the team regardless of which players stepped on the pitch so it’s really positive to see that across the squad we’ve had some really good performances so far in pre-season.”

Rotterdam test

The DStv Premiership champions will also test themselves against another top Dutch side Sparta Rotterdam on Wednesday before rounding off their European adventure against second tier team NAC Breda on Friday.

“Tough fixture ahead and we have done our analysis before our arrival to Holland,” Loftman said ahead of their next game.

“We are prepared in terms of ideas for the game. We know the level of Sparta Rotterdam but that’s why we are here to play against the best teams and test ourselves to see the level we’re at.”