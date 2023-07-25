Pirates and Sundowns learn Champions League fate

By Jonty Mark

Orlando Pirates will face opposition from the Comoros in the first round of qualifying for the 2023/24 Caf Champions League, after the draw for the competition took place on Tuesday.

Mamelodi Sundowns, meanwhile, have a bye for the first round of the competition but will face opposition from either Gabon or Burundi for a place in the group stages of the competition.

The Buccaneers, back in the Champions League after finishing as runners up to Sundowns in the DStv Premiership last season, will play Djabal from the Comoros, with the two legged tie to be played on the weekends of August 18-20 and August 25-27.

Djabal are the current Comoros champions but Pirates will be heavy favourites to beat the island side and make it into the final round of qualifying, where they would then play either Botswana’s Jwaneng Galaxy or Vipers SC from Uganda.

Jwaneng won the Botswanan league title last season under South African coach Morena Ramoreboli, who also coached Bafana Bafana at the 2023 Cosafa Cup, where they finished third.

Sundowns have a bye to the final round of qualifying thanks to their seeding, on the back of many years competing in the later stages of the Champions League.

Last season Rulani Mokwena’s Sundowns reached the semifinals, where they just lost out to Wydad Casablanca.

If they are to reach the group stages of this season’s Champions League, Sundowns will have to beat either Bendje from Gabon or Bumamuru from Burundi.

The final qualifying round ties will take place on the weekend of September 15-17 and September 30-October 1.

Confederation Cup draw

SuperSport United and Sekhukhune United, meanwhile, also found out who they will face in next season’s Caf Confederation Cup.

Sekhukhune will play Young Buffaloes of Swaziland in the preliminary round if they win that will set up a tough-looking tie against FC St Eloi Lupopo from the Democratic Republic of Congo.

SuperSport have a bye to the final round of qualifying where they will play either Gaborone United from Botswana or Elgeco United from Madagascar.