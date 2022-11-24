Players Sundowns don’t need, but would rather reduce to spectators

The confrontation between Kermit Erasmus and Rulani Mokwena in the Carling Black Label Cup can only be evidence of how despondent footballers can be when they are reduced to spectators after they were made to believe that they would have an enormous role at a club. The contents of the conversations may not be of public knowledge, as Mokwena chose to keep what Erasmus said to him private, but he was not shy to express how disappointed he was with the Orlando Pirates star. It is not the first time that when a player leaves Sundowns, he spits venom about...

The contents of the conversations may not be of public knowledge, as Mokwena chose to keep what Erasmus said to him private, but he was not shy to express how disappointed he was with the Orlando Pirates star. It is not the first time that when a player leaves Sundowns, he spits venom about the DStv Premiership defending champions.

George Maluleka has also spoken bout the unfulfilled promises at Downs after he left Chloorkop to join AmaZulu and found a new lease of life. Maluleka joined Bafana Ba Style from Gauteng rivals Kaizer Chiefs in 2020, signing a pre-season contract that made him enemy number one at Amakhosi, to the point that he was frozen out of the side.

But Maluleka’s comments are nothing compared to the salvo spat by Toni Silva. At the time, the former Liverpool academy player joined Sundowns with much expectation but he did not deliver and was discarded by then coach Pitso Mosimane. What followed was a love letter to “Jingles” which’s contents were anything but admiration.

The Guinea-Bissau born attacker’s note to Mosimane read something like this:

“In my football career I have played for many teams, and when I left I have not once (given) any interviews about the team or the players within those teams. It has come to my attention that Pitso (Mosimane) has advised media that ‘things did not work out’ also saying ‘(Themba) Zwane, Gaston (Sirino) and (Lebohang) Maboe never played for Liverpool or Chelsea but they give more’ than (I do).” … read more of Silva’s rant here.

Remember George Lebese who said: “I got an opportunity at the early stage and it was not what they expected, and they took me off saying let’s give you time. It was not the same after that.“

The list can go on as this leaves one to imagine how many players have the feeling of despondency some players are feeling. While that can not be confirmed until a contract termination, this publication looks at players who Downs don’t necessarily need but would rather keep in their ranks, for reasons known by the club.

— Erwin Saavedra —

The Bolivian international is one of the pride of the Sundowns scouting team, but in reality, his performances have been underwhelming and he has not delivered according to the high standards of Masandawana. He joined the club in February this year and has made more visits to the casualty ward than playing football.

Saavedra still looking to make a mark at Sundowns Picture: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix.

He was kept in the team at the expense of Pavol Safranko, whose stats read better. Saavedra is occupying space in the foreign quota, and for a player who is not getting any game time, Sundowns need to wield the axe in January. Saavedra has only turned out seven times for Sundowns in all competitions.

— Reyaad Pieterse —

When the lanky goalkeeper joined Sundowns from SuperSport United in 2018, he was a much needed stopgap. Besides, Pieterse is one of the goalies who don’t mind playing second or third fiddle, having deputized for Itumeleng Khune for close to four years at Kaizer Chiefs, while he was Ronwen Williams’ understudy Matsatsantsa A Pitori.

Reyaad Pieterse still cannot establish himself as a regular in between the sticks. Picture: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images.

Williams, is, by the way, Sundowns’ most used goalkeeper this season ahead of Denis Onyango, Pieterse and Kennedy Mweene. Therefore, chances of Pieterse getting proper game time are slim. Sundowns should let him go. He is a quality goalkeeper and does not deserve to be third or fourth best.

— Gift Motupa —

This one is not as straightforward as the members above. Motupa was picked up from the disfunct Bidvest Wits but had to wait close to two seasons before he could make any meaningful impact at Chloorkop. Perhaps he is a story of patience is virtue as Downs have avoided pressing the discard button on the former Pirates striker.

Motupa finding his feet at Sundowns but is still in the shadow of Peter Shalulile. Picture: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images.

Motupa appears to be finding some sort of form but when Peter Shalulile comes back from his injury, he will be one of the first names on the paper that Mokwena writes his starting line-up on. There is the emergence of the exciting Cassius Mailula, who is expected to play second fiddle to Shalulile, or even better, star alongside the Namibian snipper, leaving little room for the traditional No.9 that Motupa is.

— Sipho Mbule —

In any of the other 15 top flight teams, Mbule stands a better chance of being part and parcel of the attacking spine, but at Masandawana, the script reads a lot differently. Mbule is 24-year-old and should be a regular at Bafana Bafana, given his talent and the flair in his game.

Mbule needs to move out Themba Zwane, Gaston Sirino and company’s shadow. Picture: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images.

At Downs, he is competing with Themba Zwane, Gaston Sirino, Lebohang Maboe, Bradley Ralani, Haashim Domingo, Lesedi Kapinga and Neo Maema. These are players who can slot into the No.10 role or in any position in the attacking line.

One gets the sense that Mbule was aware of his slim chances of playing, and when he joined, it raised an eyebrow about whether Sundowns needed him or not. In close to 20 official games, he has made eight appearances – only two starts – and that is not indicative of a key player’s contribution.

— Jody February —

When you think of Bafana’s future where goalkeeping is concerned, you hardly look past February. The 26-year-old has proven to be one of the finest talents in the country. However, he is a regular in the stands at Sundowns.

February stuck at Sundowns after failing to find suitable loan club. Picture: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images.

The club could not find a good team to loan him to and opted to keep him in the team where there is very little chance of him playing this season. Masandawana have no business keeping February when they have Pieterse and Mweene. A decision has to be made in the goalkeeping department. Why have five high quality goalkeepers who can start for any other team? Ricardo Goss is out on loan at SuperSport.