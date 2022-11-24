Ntokozo Gumede
24 Nov 2022
Local Soccer

Players Sundowns don’t need, but would rather reduce to spectators

It is not the first time that a player who left Sundowns spits venom.

Players Sundowns don't need, but will rather reduce to spectators. Picture: Frennie Shivambu/Gallo Images.
The confrontation between Kermit Erasmus and Rulani Mokwena in the Carling Black Label Cup can only be evidence of how despondent footballers can be when they are reduced to spectators after they were made to believe that they would have an enormous role at a club. The contents of the conversations may not be of public knowledge, as Mokwena chose to keep what Erasmus said to him private, but he was not shy to express how disappointed he was with the Orlando Pirates star. It is not the first time that when a player leaves Sundowns, he spits venom about...

