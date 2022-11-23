‘I never thought it’d end like that,’ Erasmus opens up about Sundowns exit

Sibongiseni Gumbi

Kermit Erasmus is obviously not happy with how his journey at Mamelodi Sundowns came to an abrupt end in September.

ALSO READ: Zungu reveals what can help Sundowns win Champions League again

Before his exit, Erasmus’ jersey number (11) was given to new signing Marcelo Allende which raised questions about his future at Chloorkop.

A verbal and almost physical altercation with Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena in the Carling Cup final was an indication of the turbulent relation between the two parties.

Speaking on SAfm before the altercation, Erasmus had revealed that his exit from Sundowns was not as he would have liked it to be.

“I had never thought I’d find myself in that situation I was in,” said Erasmus. “Not being able to play and not being told I was not going to be part of the team.

“And finding out the way I did. I just had to deal with it in a way that I felt was just. I just had to focus on what I had control over – kept training, kept fit, you know.”

Erasmus moved to Orlando Pirates on transfer deadline day and has made an immediate impact at the Buccaneers on his return.

He said he understands that what happened at Sundowns happens in football and he has got over it.

“I am disappointed in how it ended with Sundowns but there were things that I had no control over…

“So, I do not mean to be disrespectful but I prefer to focus on the things that I have control over and move on from that.”

What might have hurt Erasmus more was that no one in the coaching staff at Sundowns explained to him why he was suddenly unwanted.

“It’s football. It is business and I had to see it in that perspective as well and not put my ego or my emotions into it and just move on from there,” says Erasmus.



“I never got any explanation from the coaches and that is the most disappointing part.

“But like I said, it is business, it is football, they have to focus on the team as a whole and not on individuals.”