Plymouth come back twice to earn draw against Pirates

Wayne Rooney might not have gotten his wish to win his first game in charge of Plymouth Argyle, but the former Manchester United striker should be proud of his team’s effort against Orlando Pirates.



The Pilgrims twice came back from a goal down to hold the Buccaneers to a 2-2 draw in Marbella, Spain, on Friday night.



The game started at a rather boring pace especially in the first 15 minutes where both teams failed to string passes together.



Monnapule Saleng wasted a good chance to put the Buccaneers in the lead in the 18th minute when he beated his marker, but he shot wide of goals from close range.



The game then came to life in the 39th minute when Evidence Makgopa put Pirates in the lead with a tap in after a beautiful build-up on the right flank by Pirates.



Pirates’ joy was short-lived as Freddie Issaka pulled one back for Plymouth a minute later after Pirates failed to clear the ball at the back.



It took Pirates three more minutes to retain their lead when Olisa Ndah pounced on a loose ball after Plymouth also failed to clear the ball from a Relebohile Mofokeng corner kick.



The Buccaneers held on to their slender lead until the half-time break.



Pirates started the second half with a completely different line-up as coach Jose Riveiro tried to give as many players as possible a run.



Plymouth were presented with a good opportunity to find the equaliser in the first five minutes of the second half, but substitute goalkeeper Melusi Buthelezi did well to deny Ryan Hardie from the penalty spot.



But it didn’t take long for the English Championship side to find the equaliser as Callum Wright made it 2-2 with a tap in following some nice work on the left by Ibrahim Cissoko.