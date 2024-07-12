Ten Hag highlights McCarthy’s contribution at United after exit

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has acknowledged the contribution of departing first team coach Benni McCarthy.



On Thursday, Ten Hag confirmed the departures of McCarthy and assistant manager Mitchell van der Gaag.

“Mitchell has decided that now is the right time for him to pursue his own ambitions in a number one position.

“I want to pay tribute to his fantastic service over the past two years, and also to Benni for his important contributions. We send them our thanks and best wishes for the future,” said Ten Hag.

McCarthy joined the Red Devils in July 2022 as the first team coach after the appointment of Ten Hag as the manager, with emphasis on mentoring the club’s forwards.

The all-time Bafana Bafana top goalscorer, who was linked with Kaizer Chiefs before they appointed Nasreddine Nabi as their new head coach, won two trophies – the Carabao Cup and the FA Cup – in his two-year stay at Old Trafford.

Following Mitchell and McCarthy departures, United announced the appointments of Rene Hake and Ruud van Nistelrooy as assistant managers of the men’s first team. The duo will work under Ten Hag until June 2026.

“I am delighted that Rene and Ruud have agreed to join our project, adding a wealth of experience, knowledge and new energy to the staff. Now is a good time to refresh the coaching team as we look to build on the achievements of the past two years and push to the next level,” said ten Hag.



Dan Ashworth, sporting director, added: “Together with Erik, we are working to strengthen all areas of our men’s first-team operations, and refreshing the coaching staff is an important part of that.

“It’s a particular pleasure to welcome Ruud back to the club where he enjoyed so much success as a player, and I know that he and Rene will help reinforce the winning mentality and high standards we are aiming for.”