ANC’s Mhlakaza-Manamela elected Gauteng deputy speaker

Mhlakaza-Manamela's appointment comes after the DA's Refiloe Ntsekhe tendered her resignation .

The African National Congress’ (ANC) Nomvuyo Mhlakaza-Manamela has been elected as the new deputy speaker for the seventh administration of the Gauteng Provincial Legislature.

Mhlakaza-Manamela was elected during a special house sitting of the provincial legislature on Thursday.

She is the wife of Deputy Minister of Higher Education Buti Manamela.

Mhlakaza-Manamela previously served in the same portfolio during the 6th Administration.

The ANC Caucus in Gauteng has wished Mhlakaza-Manamela well.

“It is for this reason that the Caucus draws much confidence in her experience and adroit leadership in this regard. We are most certain as the Caucus that Comrade Mhlakaza-Manamela is equal to all the tasks that lies ahead of her.”

In March this year, Mhlakaza-Manamela was found not guilty of assault charges brought against her by VIP officer Lizzy Mojapelo.

She was accused of attacking Mojapelo in February 2020.

Resignation

Her appointment as deputy speaker comes after the resignation of the Democratic Alliances’ (DA) Refiloe Ntsekhe earlier this month.

Ntsekhe’s resignation followed Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi‘s announcement of his new members of the executive council (MECs).

Lesufi’s new Cabinet is composed of seven ANC MECs, one from the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP), one from the Patriotic Alliance (PA) and one from Rise Mzansi each.

However, the premier’s cabinet excluded members of the DA after the party announced it would not form part of the provincial government of unity (PGU) after failing to reach an agreement with the ANC.

The DA said it would announce a new shadow Cabinet which would “relentlessly keep the newly formed executive and all departments accountable.”

‘Building a better Gauteng’

During his Cabinet announcement, Lesufi said their task is to build a better Gauteng.

“Our task from now is to make Gauteng attractive for all families, all forms of investments, workers, the youth and students, sporting and cultural events, and safe for our women and children.

“Our mandate is simple: crime, corruption, and lawlessness must be crushed mercilessly. Municipalities must play their part so that we can support them,” Lesufi said.

Lesufi said the door remained open for the DA to join and be included in his executive.

