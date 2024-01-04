Local Soccer

By Katlego Modiba

PSL charges Moroka Swallows for no-show

The beleaguered club will appear before the league's disciplinary committee next week.

Morokan Swallows players pose for a team photo (Gerhard Duraan/BackpagePix)

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) has charged Moroka Swallows for their failure to honour DStv Premiership matches against Mamelodi Sundowns and Golden Arrows last month.

The Dube Birds management are embroiled in a pay dispute with its players. That led to them downing tools and failing to show up for the two games.

“On behalf of Moroka Swallows FC, an apology is extended to all affected parties due to the cancellation of the following games against Mamelodi Sundowns FC and Goldern Arrows FC,” Swallows said in a statement on the day they were scheduled to play defending champions Sundowns.

“Due to an unresolved dispute between players and management; that has resulted in management having to request cancellation of the two remaining games of this year from the PSL, to allow it time to correct the situation.”

PSL prosecutor Zola Majavu confirmed on Thursday morning that the beleaguered club will appear before the league’s disciplinary committee next week.

“I can confirm that yesterday Moroka Sface,” he said.

“Pursuant to their failure to honour league fixtures that were scheduled for the 27th and 30th of December 2023 respectively.

“They will appear before the PSL DC on January 11 at the League’s office at 11am. Once the matter is finalised, only then will I give an update on the outcome of the DC proceedings.”

It’s not yet clear how the League will throw the rule book at the Soweto club. They could be hit with a fine while the Brazilians are likely to be awarded a 3-0 win after they turned up for the match at Loftus.

