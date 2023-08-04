PSL confirms dates and venues for MTN8 quarterfinals

By Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) has confirmed the fixtures and the dates for the quarterfinals of the MTN8.

Mamelodi Sundowns will kick-off the Wafa-Wafa tournament with a home game to Moroka Swallows on August 12 at the Lucas Moripe Stadium.

The Brazilians were beaten 3-0 on aggregate in the semifinals of the MTN8 by eventual winners Orlando Pirates in a two-legged game last year.

Sundowns will be eager to win back a trophy that they last won in 2021. Downs are facing a Moroka Swallows side in a rebuilding phase, with the club having gone back to their original name and have brought head coach Steve Komphela in from Sundowns.

Komphela is not the only former Brazilians employee that Masandawana will be coming up against, with midfielder Andile Jali having joined his former coach at the Birds nest.

Meanwhile, defending champions Pirates will host Sekhukhune United at the Orlando Stadium on the same day.

Bucs coach Jose Riveiro marked his arrival at the Sea Robbers by leading them to the trophy, and he will be looking to build on a season that also saw the Buccaneers claim the Nedbank Cup.

The Spaniard has made his mark as the Pirates coach after his first season with the club, and continuity will be key for them.

They go up against a Babina Noko side that they beat 2-1 at the final of the Ke Yona Cup. Revenge will be one word that will surely be lingering in the minds of coach Brandon Truter and his Sekhukhune charges going into this clash.

In the third fixture, another club that has a number of new faces, Kaizer Chiefs, with a new coach Molefi Ntseki, will travel to Cape Town for a clash with a tricky Cape Town City side on August 13.

Amakhosi are on an eight-year trophy drought, a huge concern for the management of the club and especially their supporters.

They came close to doing well in last year’s edition of the tournament, but ended up being knocked out in the semifinals by AmaZulu.

In final quarterfinal, SuperSport United will lock horns with Stellenbosch FC at the Peter Mokaba Stadium.