Pirates reveal players’ jersey numbers for new season

Compiled by Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Orlando Pirates on Friday unveiled the jersey numbers of their new arrivals while some of the other players at the club have decided to change numbers for the 2023/24 Premier Soccer League campaign.

Bucs new signings Katlego Otladisa, Patrick Maswanganyi, Lesedi Kapinga, Sephelo Baloni, Karim Kimvuidi and goalkeeper Melusi Buthelezi have all been allocated their numbers.

“Orlando Pirates Football Club can confirm the squad numbers for the upcoming 2023/24 season. After welcoming several new arrivals in the off-season, along with some departures, certain changes regarding the digits donned by the players on the back of their shirts have been made,” the club wrote on their website.

“Recent signings Katlego Otladisa and Patrick Maswanganyi have been allocated the vacant numbers 12 and 28 respectively, while Lesedi Kapinga and Sephelo Baloni will wear 21 and 30 respectively. The other new faces in the squad are attacking midfielder Karim Kimvuidi, who will play with number 25 on his back, with goalkeeper Melusi Buthelezi donning number 35.”

Some older faces at the Buccaneers, including Zakhele Lepasa, Makhehleni Makhaula and Thabang Monare have decided to wear different numbers at the back of their jerseys this season. And another big change at the club is the changing of thesurname for youngster Relebohile Ratomo, who will now be known with the surnameMofokeng at the back of his jersey.

“Meanwhile, there are a couple of switches that have been made. Striker Zakhele Lepasa vacates his number 25 and takes over the number 9 jersey. Makhehlene Makhaula switches from number 36 to 16 which was previously worn by fellow midfielder Thabang Monare, who has grabbed the vacant number 8,”the club further stated.

“Other change to be noted is the change of surname of Relebohile Ratomo. As of the 2023/24 season, the 18-year-old will be known as Relebohile Mofokeng.”

Full list of Pirates players jersey numbers:

Here is the full list of First Team 2023/24 jersey:

2 Thabiso Monyane

3 Thembinkosi Lorch

4 Miguel Timm

5 Nkosinathi Sibisi

6 Ben Motshwari

7 Deon Hotto

8 Thabang Monare

9 Zakhele Lepasa

11 Fortune Makaringe

12 Katlego Otladisa

14 Monnapule Saleng

15 Phillip Ndlondlo

16 Makhehlene Makhaula

17 Evidence Makgopa

18 Kabelo Dlamini

21 Lesedi Kapinga

23 Innocent Maela

24 Sipho Chaine

25 Karim Kimvuidi

26 Bandile Shandu

27 Tapelo Xoki

28 Patrick Maswanganyi

29 Paseka Mako

30 Sephelo Baloni

31 Richard Ofori

32 Souaibou Marou

33 Bienvenu Eva Nga

34 Azola Matrose

35 Melusi Buthelezi

38 Relebohile Mofokeng (Ratomo)

39 Sandile Mthethwa

40 Siyabonga Mpontshane

45 Vincent Pule

49 Olisa Ndah

95 Kermit Erasmus