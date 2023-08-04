Reported Chiefs target named vice-captain at Stellenbosch

By Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Stellenbosch FC midfielder Sibongiseni Mthethwa, who has been linked with Kaizer Chiefs and AmaZulu FC in the current transfer window, has been given the role of vice-captain at the club.

Mthethwa together with Deano van Rooyen will be captain Lee Langeveldt’s vice-captains.



The club made the announcement on Thursday ahead of their opening DStv Premiership match against Orlando Pirates at Danie Craven Stadium on Saturday.

Stellenbosch coach Steve Barker is happy about the trio’s appointment.

“Lee (Langeveldt) has been with the club and helped the club earn promotion back in 2019. He is a key member of the and is Stellenbosch through and though having been born here,” said the Stellies coach was quoted on the club’s website.

“The club runs in his veins and he’s always helping to integrate players and to help. He plays a massive role on the field and during training sessions, so it was with zero hesitation that Lee was chosen as our club captain, with two vice-captains in the form of Deano van Rooyen and Sibongiseni Mthethwa.”

“Deano (Van Rooyen) is another player who has been with us for many seasons and also helped us win promotion. As a player, he has grown immensely into a key member of the team, and he’s also grown into a leader at the club.

“He’s also a local player who loves the club and he holds the record for the most appearances for Stellenbosch, and he adds massive value as a leader and a captain on the field of play.”

“With Sibongiseni Mthethwa, who is a vice captain now, he hasn’t been here long but in the short 18 months, his actions have spoken a lot. The way he plays, the way he drives the team forward and the energy he brings on the field is massive for us,” Barker continued.

“He’s usually involved in trying to do community projects and his involvement with the fans is of a really high level. He is well respected by his teammates, and we think that having him alongside Lee and Deano makes for a really good captaincy group,” concluded Barker.