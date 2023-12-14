Stellies aiming to win ‘special’ Carling Knockout

“Getting into the final is one thing, but going on to win the trophy is the aim over the weekend," said the Stellies coach.

Stellenbosch FC coach Steve Barker has described reaching the final of the Carling Black Label Knockout as a special moment for the club.

Barker says Stellies are aiming to make it more special by lifting the trophy when they take on TS Galaxy in the final at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday.



“I think it’s special. But for me, the most special part is to see a young club, not only with the players but with the management and ownership, investing in the club, and being able to be in the final. I think it’s special for that, it’s special for the players, the technical staff, and it’s special for the community of Stellenbosch. So yeah, it’s a special occasion for everybody involved with Stellenbosch. Hopefully, we can go one step further and win the trophy,” said the Stellies coach.

“Getting into the final is one thing, but going on to win the trophy is the aim over the weekend. But it’s massively special for everyone involved with the club. We can all be very proud of what we are achieving and setting to achieve. Hopefully, Saturday can be special with us lifting the trophy.”

Stellies have done quite well this campaign despite the club losing some of their influential players before the start of the season.

Barker still managed to mix his side with several youngsters and experienced players like Igraam Rayners who has been scoring some crucial goals for the club.