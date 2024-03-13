Chiefs’ Du Preez revels in ‘amazing’ derby brace

'It’s an amazing feeling to be a part of the history of this big match and score a brace,' Du Preez told the Chiefs website.

Kaizer Chiefs’ Ashley du Preez was happy with his derby brace, even in defeat to Pirates. Picture: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images

Kaizer Chiefs striker Ashley Du Preez was delighted to score a Soweto derby brace against Orlando Pirates on Saturday, though he was obviously less eneamoured to end up on the losing side.

Du Preez got his second and third DStv Premiership goals of the season against the Buccaneers, though Amakhosi ended up losing the game 3-2, a blow to their ambitions of finishing high enough in the league to play continental football next season.

Du Preez was injured in October, returning to action for the final game of last year. In games against Milford FC in the Nedbank Cup and Moroka Swallows in the league Du Preez missed fantastic opportunities, and he was dropped from the starting line-up for Pirates’ 1-0 win over Golden Arrows.

Radar found

The 26 year-old returned against Pirates, however, and found his radar, with two well-taken first half goals.

“I have not scored a goal since my return from injury, so it’s an amazing feeling to be a part of the history of this big match and score a brace,” Du Preez told the Kaizer Chiefs website.

“Every player in South Africa would love to play in the Soweto Derby, and scoring makes it even more special. I’m glad I was able to contribute, even though the final result was not what we were looking for.

“We look forward to going back to work so we, as Kaizer Chiefs, can finish strongly come the end of the season.”

Knocked out of the Nedbank Cup by Milford, and with an international break to come, Chiefs have a bit of a wait before their next match, a DStv Premiership clash with Cape Town City on March 30.