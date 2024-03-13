Holomisa calls for Motaungs removal from Chiefs management

Holomisa says Chiefs need to “outsource” the management role.

With Kaizer Chiefs looking likely to end another season without any silverware, the blame game has once again been directed at the Motaung family, the owners of the club.



Bantu Holomisa, United Democratic Movement president and a staunch Chiefs supporter, has joined disgruntled Chiefs fans in calling for the removal of the Motaungs from the club management.



Chiefs currently have Kaizer junior as sporting director, Bobby Motaung as football manager, Jessica as marketing director and Kemiso as head of digital in their managerial structure.



Speaking to the Sunday World, Holomisa says Chiefs need to “outsource” the management role.



“We might have to seriously consider, as fans of Kaizer Chiefs, to formalise how do we advise the leadership of the club,” Holomisa said.

“The fans of the club are used to [Kaizer] Motaung when he was hands on.

“Maybe the club should be looking at professionalising the management of the club,” he added.



“Kaizer has built that empire for his family and also for the business of South Africa because if Chiefs are coming to the city the hotels are going to be full, the taxis are going to get money, stores and garages are going to make money.

“That product, we must jealously guard as the nation because Chiefs are a ‘national’ squad of some kind. We cannot fold our arms and laugh, saying they are crumbling. Let’s try to professionalise it.”