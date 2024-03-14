‘He can’t be replaced’, Sundowns’ Mokwena on Zwane

"It will be another 10 or 15 years until we have a player like him," says Mokwena.

South Africans might have to wait a little longer to an earth another talent in the mould of decorated Mamelodi Sundowns captain Themba Zwane.



That’s according to his coach Rulani Mokwena, who was asked if they had a succession plan for the veteran midfielder who will turn 35 in August later this year.

It’s a closed debate that Bafana Bafana struggle without Zwane and Hugo Broos has in the past admitted that he’s looking for his replacement in the team.

That tone seemed to have changed this week when Broos announced his squad to face Andorra and Algeria in the FIFA Series international friendlies later this month.

The Belgian has identified 25-year-old Orlando Pirates midfielder Patrick Maswanganyi who’s currently in red-hot form as a possible solution to the ‘Zwane conundrum’ in the national set-up.

“We can’t replace him. One of the greats of South African football who happens to be a family member (Jomo Sono) always says to me that your biggest mistake is putting Themba Zwane on the bench,”

Mokwena said before revealing exchanges with his uncle and Pirates legend Jomo Sono about Zwane.

“Everytime Sundowns doesn’t play well, I always get that message from him. You speak of a man who has unearthed some of the best footballers in the country’s history.

“He was one of the greatest also in Jomo Sono and he always tells me that you can’t replace Themba Zwane because he is a generational talent and a good person.”

Mokwena believes Zwane’s selfless nature is what also puts him head and shoulders above his peers. The Tembisa-born midfielder has been used sparingly this season to manage the workload in what was always going to be a grueling schedule with Sundowns playing a juggling act between domestic and Caf commitments.

“You saw when we took him off in the last game, he doesn’t whine. You get that thing sometimes from players who are in a certain level,” he added.



“But Themba Zwane comes off the field running. He doesn’t drag his feet and that for me is already an indication of how great he is. Even he undermines his greatness.

“He doesn’t really know how good he is and with these type of players it will be another 10 or 15 years until we have a player like that and maybe even surpass his level. So I’m not going to even try to replace him because it’s impossible.”

Mokwena will also be tempted to rest the inspirational captain for the upcoming Nedbank Cup last 16 clash against Maritzburg United on Sunday.