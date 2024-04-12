Ramovic gives update on Parker fitness

'The only thing is that he needs to get the trust back in his head,' said the TS Galaxy head coach.

TS Galaxy coach Sead Ramovic has given another update on Bernard Parker’s return to action following a career-threatening injury last year in October.



Parker broke his leg after a challenge with Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Bongani Zungu during a Carling Knockout last 16 encounter at Mbombela Stadium.



The former Kaizer Chiefs and Bafana Bafana forward has made a miraculous recovery from the horrific injury he suffered six months ago. Ramovic believes it won’t be long before the 38-year-old completes his comeback.

‘He’s training with us’

“In terms of his injury, Parker is great now. The only thing is that he needs to get the trust back in his head,” Ramovic revealed ahead of the Nedbank Cup quarterfinal encounter against Chippa United on Sunday.



“This will be a process but he’s training with us. He’s doing all the exercises that other players are doing. He’s training well and you can see he’s very close to being back on the field because of how he sees things and how he finds solutions in small spaces.



“How he also uses his technique, you can see that he’s a world class player and a top player. I’m sure before the end of the season, we can see him back on the field if he hopefully stays without injuries.”



It remains to be seen when Parker will take to the field in an official match. The Rockets are at home to the Chilli Boys in Mbombela and the winner will advance to the semifinals of the lucrative Nedbank Cup competition.