Chef Benny and Stanton Fredericks make ultimate matchday meal ahead of Nedbank Cup Quarters

The simple yet delicious meal will fuel both the excitement and appetites of football enthusiasts as the Nedbank Cup heads into the quarters.

Chef Benny and Stanton Fredericks have crafted the ultimate match day meal ahead of this weekend’s Nedbank Cup Quarterfinals. Pictures: Supplied

Ahead of the Nedbank Cup Quarter-finals this weekend, celebrity chef Benny ‘Chef Benny’ Masekwameng and former South African football legend turned TV pundit, Stanton Fredericks crafted the ultimate matchday meal.

Aptly named ‘Our House,’ Ya Rona House has invited some footballers to experience this weekend’s cup games at Nedbank’s Ya Rona House in Parktown.

The simple yet delicious meal promises to fuel both the excitement and appetites of football enthusiasts as the Nedbank Cup heads into an action-packed weekend with the Orland Pirates taking on the Hungry Lions.

Mamelodi Sundowns go head-to-head with Maritzburg United for their spot in the quarterfinals.

Attendees will have the opportunity to savour Chef Benny’s food.

The matchday recipe

Steak sandwich with caramelised onions, chimichurri and rocket leaves (Serves 6)

Grilled steak

Season the steak with salt and pepper, then grill it to medium-rare in a hot pan with a drizzle of olive oil for 5 to 7 minutes. Allow it to rest for 4 minutes before slicing it.

Tip: The sizzle is key, so ensure that your pan is hot enough to avoid grey-looking meat.

Chimichurri

• 300 ml olive oil

• 6 tbsp red wine vinegar

• 1 bunch chopped parsley

• 4 tbsp garlic, finely chopped

• 6 small red chillies, finely chopped

• 2 tbsp dried oregano

• Salt and pepper

Mix all the ingredients together and let it sit for 30–40 minutes.

Tip: Adding lemon zest to your mixture will enhance the flavour of the chimichurri.

Caramelised onions

• 6 tbsp olive oil

• 5 large onions (red or white), sliced

• Pinch of salt

• 4 tbsp brown sugar

• 6 tbsp balsamic vinegar

Slowly cook the onions with salt for 15 to 25 minutes.

Add sugar and vinegar and cook for an additional 5 minutes until sticky.

Assembly Toast ciabatta buns and layer with rocket, tomatoes, dill cucumber, steak, caramelised onions and chimichurri. Top with the other half of the ciabatta buns.

