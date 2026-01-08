Reisinho targets silverware at Sundowns

'My goal is to help the team win trophies and perform consistently at the highest level,' he said.

With the Betway Premiership set to resume, new Mamelodi Sundowns signing Miguel Reisinho has made it clear that his focus is firmly on winning silverware in the second half of the season.

Sundowns in contention

The Brazilians remain in contention on multiple fronts as they look to defend their league title, mount a strong challenge in the Nedbank Cup and chase continental glory in the CAF Champions League.

Most PSL clubs have already returned to training, with competitive action resuming in less than two weeks. Sundowns are currently fine-tuning their preparations at a mini-camp in Polokwane.

Sundowns are expected to return to action on January 20 with a league encounter against ORBIT College before two crucial clashes against Al-Hilal of Sudan in the champions league.

Speaking to the Sundowns Digital Magazine, the 26-year-old outlined his ambitions with the reigning champions as they gear up for a demanding run-in.

“I want to contribute with hard work and dedication, both in training and on match days,” he said.

“My goal is to help the team win trophies, perform consistently at the highest level and make a real impact on the pitch. I want to grow alongside the club, push my teammates to be better and leave a lasting, positive legacy for Sundowns and the supporters.”

The Portuguese midfielder endured a difficult start to life in South Africa after being sent off on his debut against Marumo Gallants in the Carling Knockout, a match Sundowns ultimately lost on penalties.

Since then, Reisinho is gradually adjusting to the intensity and pace of the domestic game following initial challenges. Off the field, he has spoken glowingly about the environment at Chloorkop and the backing he has received from within.

‘Immediately impressed’

“When I stepped foot at Chloorkop, I was immediately impressed with the facilities, especially coming from Europe,” he added.

“I expected something different, as Africa is often perceived differently, but everything here is world class. The coaches and my new teammates welcomed me from day one and that kind of reception makes you want to give your all for the team.”