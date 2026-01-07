PSL

Chippa pin survival hopes on former Pirates attacker Kwayiba

By Khaya Ndubane

7 January 2026

He rejoins a Chippa side that is languishing at the bottom of the Betway Premiership standings.

Sinoxolo Kwayiba has rejoined Chippa United from Orlando Pirates. Photo: Alche Greeff/BackpagePix

Chippa United are hoping that the return of Sinoxolo Kwayiba will boost their chances of surviving relegation this season.

On Monday, Orlando Pirates announced that the 25-year-old midfielder has returned to the Chilli Boys on a permanent basis after spending only six months with the club.

Kwayiba joined Pirates at the beginning of the season after his outstanding displays for Chippa the previous season.

But the Motherwell-born midfielder could not replicate his form at the Buccaneers, and Pirates have now transferred him back to Chippa after he made only four appearances in all competitions for Pirates.

He rejoins a Chippa side that is languishing at the bottom of the Betway Premiership standings after collecting a measly nine points in 15 matches so far this season.

The Chilli Boys have expressed joy at having their star player back and are hoping he will help them starve off relegation.

“Chippa United FC is delighted to welcome back Sinoxolo Kwayiba, who has rejoined the club on a three-year contract, making his return a permanent move,” said Chippa on social media.

“Kwayiba comes home to the province at a critical moment for Chippa United FC. We believe his presence will be instrumental in helping us turn the corner and restore pride across the province.

“The club would like to thank Orlando Pirates for their professionalism and cooperation in concluding this transfer. We welcome Sinoxolo back with open arms and wish him every success in the red and white.”

Betway Premiership Chippa United F.C. Orlando Pirates F.C. (Pirates/Buccaneers)

