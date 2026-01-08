AmaZulu snap up Zimbabwean international

Mushore is happy with the welcome he got from Usuthu, especially from the club president Sandile Zungu.

AmaZulu FC have announced the signing of Harare-born defensive midfielder Mason Mushore.



The 24-year-old midfielder joins Usuthu from Zimbabwean top-flight outfit Highlanders FC on a permanent deal.



Club president Sandile Zungu has welcomed Mushore’s signing and has tipped the lanky midfielder to quickly endear himself to the Usuthu faithful.

“We welcome Mason to the AmaZulu family and are confident that he will add value and prove himself in our midfield,” said Zungu.

Mushore is happy with the welcome he got from Usuthu, especially from the club president Sandile Zungu.

“I am grateful for the warm welcome I have already received. Today, Mr Zungu personally welcomed me and told me that he believes in me and wants me to fight for the team,” said Mushore.



Mushore is a defensive midfielder known for his solid ball control and composure at the heart of midfield and is expected to provide valuable depth to the side that Arthur Zwane coaches.

AmaZulu rope in Lentjies

Meanwhile, newly-appointed AmaZulu DDC’s head coach Kurt Lentjies has shared his excitement at the prospect of leading the club’s youth alongside Bafana Bafana legend Thabo Mngomeni.



“I’m thrilled to be here and excited about the opportunity to take the club to the next level. While I haven’t coached in KwaZulu-Natal before, I know the football culture well from my playing days. I’ve previously served as head coach as well at Chippa United like two to three years ago and later worked at FC Ravens in the ABC Motsepe League, so this is another important step in a different environment,” said Lentjies.



Lentjies also revealed why he asked the AmaZulu management to bring in Thabo Mngomeni as his assistant.



“It’s a fantastic working relationship. I actually requested to work with Thabo at my previous club as well. He was my coach back when I was a 22-year-old in the First Division at Ikapa Sporting, so we’ve shared a strong bond since then. I know exactly what he brings as an assistant coach,” concluded Lentjies.



