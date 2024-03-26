Ria Ledwaba – there is a lot of fear and victimisation at Safa

'I never depended on anything from SAFA. I think South Africans must understand that no one is earning a salary there,' said Ledwaba.

Former South African Football Association (SAFA) vice-president Ria Ledwaba has rubbished the notion that she’s part of a disgruntled group of the association’s ex-empleyees.

Ledwaba is one of former SAFA leaders who are speaking out against the alleged poor governance under the leadership of the organisation’s president Danny Jordaan.

The former club boss is embroiled in a legal battle with the association. She was recently banned from football activities and declared persona non grata. SAFA has since made a u-turn and rescinded their decision.

Ledwaba, who served as Jordaan’s deputy between 2018 and 2022, was speaking to Thabiso Mosia on Radio 2000.

“Unfortunately, there is the perception that these things are raised when people are outside but it’s not correct. I raised issues when I was there,” she said.

“Ever since my name was associated with the nomination for presidency, I’ve been in NEC meetings raising issues. I wrote letters and I’ve got stacks of letters that I wrote. Gay Mokoena also raised issues while he was inside.

“They can say people are disgruntled as if we didn’t raise issues. Vice-president Lucas Nhlapo raised issues in the NEC and Elvis Shishana too, but the moment they started doing that they were no longer vice presidents.

“You will completely be sidelined and not do anything. Everyone will be against you and I also felt that when I was removed as a vice president. There’s a lot of fear of victimisation at SAFA. As long as you challenge anything the president believes in then you’re out.”

‘It’s cold inside there’

Jordaan has been at the helm of South African football since 2013. Ledwaba admits that her relationship with the SAFA president became strained when some of the organisation’s regions asked to contest the 2022 elections.

“Yes, that’s when it started. Remember, I was called to a meeting by all the nine regions and their challenges was the same about football not being played and politics coming into the region. I call the president to ask for a meeting but I saw that it was not going to happen. Then there was a meeting where it was said that they know of an unconstitutional meeting that took place.

“Where is it cold outside? It’s cold inside there. I never depended on anything from SAFA. I think South Africans must understand that no one is earning a salary there. You are volunteering your services to the organisation … it’s really cold inside there.”