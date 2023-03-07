Richards Bay confirm death of player who collapsed in training

Sibongiseni Gumbi

KwaZulu-Natal based Premier Soccer League side Richards Bay have confirmed the death of their midfielder Siphamandla Mtolo.

ALSO READ: Maluleka wants AmaZulu not to treat Dondol with kid gloves

The club has released a statement announcing the sad news which has sent shock waves throughout the SA sports scene.

“It is with deep sadness to announce that Richards Bay Football Club has untimely lost one of their midfielders, Siphamandla “Spepe” Mtolo.

“He collapsed this morning during training,” wrote the club in a short statement on Tuesday afternoon.

Richards Bay said they could not give further details at this point and asked that they be given some privacy while the family processes the news.

“The club is not in a position to provide further information at this stage and ask that his family’s privacy is respected in this difficult time of bereavement.”

Richards Bay said Mtolo was an influential player both on and off the field and promised to release further details at a later stage.

“He will be sorely missed. Thoughts and prayers of everyone at Richards Bay Football Club are with his family, friends and loved ones.”

This is a developing story and more information will be added as it becomes available.

Phakaaathi also wishes the family, friends and loved ones strength during this time. May his soul rest well.