Richards Bay miss out on chance to go top

Khaya Ndubane

Richards Bay missed out on a chance to move to the top of the DStv Premiership standings when they were held to a 0-0 draw with Maritzburg United at the King Zwelithini Stadium on Saturday afternoon.



The home side started the brighter of the teams and they could have taken an early lead in the 17th minute when Luvuyo Memela found Somila Ntsundwana unmarked inside the box, but the striker’s header went over the crossbar.



A minute later Yanela Mbuthuma also saw his header goes narrowly over the crossbar as the Natal Rich Boyz continued to pile the pressure on the Team of Choice.



Maritzburg’s best and only chance of the half fell to Amadou Soukouna in the 31st minute, but the forward shot wide of goals from close range.



Ntsundwana got the chance to redeem himself four minutes from the break following a nice interplay by Richards Bay, but this time he found goalkeeper Derick Anye equal to the task as he pulled a good save to deny him.



The game remained 0-0 at the break.



The home team continued to take the game to the visitors in the second half, but it was Maritzburg who were presented with the best chance to take the lead just after the hour mark when Soukouna found himself one-on-one with the goalkeeper, but he shot wide of goals, much to coach John Maduka’s frustration.



Substitute Siboniso Conco also wasted a glorious opportunity to give the Team of Choice the lead in the 77th minute when a clearing header landed on his path, but he shot over the crossbar from close range.



In the end the Richards Bay and Maritzburg United ended up settling for a draw.



The Natal Rich Boyz remained in second place, equal on points with leaders Mamelodi Sundowns, while the Team of Choice moved to 14th place on the log table.