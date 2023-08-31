Riveiro explains reasons behind Lepasa’s scoring form

Lepasa’s confidence has gone up because of his scoring form, according to Riveiro.

Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro has explained the reasons behind the sudden goal-scoring form of striker Zakhele Lepasa.



Lepasa’s goal scoring form has been exceptional this season, with the striker having scored nine goals across all competitions already for Pirates so far.

The 26-year-old goal-poacher was on the score-sheet for the Buccaneers in their DStv Premiership tie against Cape Town City at the Orlando Stadium on Tuesday.

“We need to make sure our forwards, our nines, tens, our wingers, the ones who are coming from the second line have chances. So we try to generate as much chances as possible. So, I think we are used to doing it, that’s our obsession, to spend as much time as possible in the half of the opponent,” the Pirates coach explained.

“In the second half (against Cape Town City), it was tough to do it because of the way Cape Town City were pressing. So, if we manage to spend (time in their half) and being capable of having the team playing close to the goal for long periods, and with the quality we have in front, it’s going to work for us (to score more goals).”

Riveiro added that Lepasa’s confidence has gone up because of his scoring form.

“It’s what’s happening, that’s why the forwards are scoring, that’s why the goals this season are a bit more spread within the group, even though Zakes is in a very good moment of form,” Riveiro continued.



“He is in that moment where strikers have confidence, even when it’s the rebound or from long range today, heading, you can see he’s in a good space. We just need to try and continue that with whoever is playing there, Zakes or anyone else in that position. Like I said, the forwards can have those situations. Luckily for them, you see the quality of the players behind them, I think they will have a lot of fun,” concluded Riveiro.