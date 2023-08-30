Tinkler cries foul after Pirates loss, calls for VAR

"That goal shouldn't have been allowed, the ascendancy at that time was with us," says Tinkler.

Cape Town City coach Eric Tinkler has called for the implementation of VAR following the 2-0 loss to Orlando Pirates on Tuesday.



Patrick Maswanganyi’s goal was a contentious talking point after the game after City goalkeeper Darren Keet thought he had made the save on the line.



Television replays were also not conclusive on whether the whole circumference of the ball had crossed the line or not.



The goal gave the Buccaneers breathing space with a 2-0 cushion late in the second half after Zakhele Lepasa had opened the scoring early into the game to take his tally across to nine goals in all competitions.

Several match officials have already been suspended this season by the SAFA review committee for questionable decisions and Tinkler is crying foul after the defeat against Pirates at Orlando Stadium.



“Obviously, we would like to bring technology in our game because it does make a difference,” said a bemused Tinkler after the game.



“That goal shouldn’t have been allowed, the ascendancy at that time was with us and we ended up losing the ascendancy because we went 2-0 down and the mindset changed.



“At that stage of the game, the players started believing that we can get back into the game because they see that we have control of the match. Those mistakes become extremely costly mistakes that the linesman and referees are making so if we can bring in technology to help then we should be doing that.”



The loss was The Citizens fourth in a row across all competitions. However, Tinkler is not worried about the poor run of form heading into the international FIFA break.



“Unlike you, I see things differently. I don’t just look at the result. I look at the performance,” he said.



“I don’t think there’s any team that we have played so far this season which has run over us. I don’t think any team showed that they were way better than us, I look at our performance and I focus on that.



“We need to come into these games with a better mindset because we came into this game looking to win. A lot of coaches coming from other clubs come here with a different mentality. Looking to secure a point but I don’t do that, I want to win, I’m here for three points. So I want to play an open game and take the game to the opposition.”



He added: “If I see my players showing that to me, I’ll keep working on it. It has happened in the past and we will recover because I have the confidence and belief in the squad that from what I’ve seen from our performances, we will get the results.”



Tinkler has a lot to work on during the two-week FIFA international break. City will be away to AmaZulu in their next game.