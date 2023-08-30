LISTEN: Kaizer Chiefs and the dilemma of style or substance

Listen to the latest Ballz to the Wall Podcast!

Kaizer Chiefs got their second win of the season, and their first of the 2022/23 DStv Premiership last weekend against AmaZulu, and while the 3-0 scoreline gave the three points a glossy feel, the performance was more about grit than glamour.

Amakhosi keep talking about wanting to go back to playing in their old flamboyant style, but the simple fact is that in this day and age, and for a team that hasn’t won a trophy for eight years, results are surely more important.



In this week’s Ballz to the Wall Podcast, Phakaaathi editor Jonty Mark and Phakaaathi football writers Sibongiseni Gumbi and Tshepo Ntsoelengoe take a look at Chiefs under Molefi Ntseki, and wonder if they shouldn’t just do what works, in the bid to finally bring some silverware to Naturena.



The team also look ahead to Chiefs’ MTN8 semifinal against Mamelodi Sundowns on Saturday and wonder whether Chiefs might upset the applecart against the Brazilians.



Rulani Mokwena this week went on one of his dramatic soliloquys, implying that he isn’t given the credit he deserves. ‘Methinks the Rulani doth protest too much’, is a twisted Shakesperian saying that springs to mind, and we look at Sundowns’ start to the season, and why there is cause for concern, even in stream of wins.



And the team also turns their attention to Orlando Pirates, who picked up another win on Tuesday, with Zakhele Lepasa getting yet another goal. What a transformation this season has been for Lepasa at Pirates.



NB: This podcast was recorded before Sundowns played Polokwane City and Kaizer Chiefs tackled Stellenbosch on Wednesday evening.

You can listen to the latest Ballz to the Wall podcast right here: